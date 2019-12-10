PITTSBURGH - UPDATE: Beatrice Stapf was located shortly before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Pittsburgh police said.
Stapf fell and was found outside in the 1600 block of Jancey Street, according to police. She was alert and conscious.
Stapf was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital to be evaluated.
ORIGINAL STORY: Pittsburgh police are asking for the public's help locating an 83-year-old woman who is considered missing and endangered.
Beatrice Stapf was last seen at 8 p.m. Monday at a home on Chislett Street in Pittsburgh's Morningside neighborhood. Police said she has left home before, but never at night.
Stapf is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has gray hair. She might be wearing a blue coat and it's possible she does not have shoes on. She has a medical bracelet, but it was found in her home.
Police said they are doing a street by street grid search that is stretching from Morningside into the Highland Park and East Liberty neighborhoods.
Anyone with information on Stapf's whereabouts is asked to call Pittsburgh Police Zone 5 at 412-665-3605 or police headquarters at 412-323-7800.
