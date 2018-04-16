  • 84-year-old woman with dementia missing from Jeannette

    JEANNETTE, Pa. - Police in Jeannette are asking for the public’s help finding an 84-year-old woman who has dementia, officials said.

    Opal Nave was last seen Monday morning walking on Harrison Avenue toward Greensburg, police said. She was wearing a light blue nightgown and was using a cane.

    The Jeannette Fire Department is assisting in the search, and the Greensburg Bloodhound Team has been activated, police said.

