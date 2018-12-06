  • 86-year-old woman with Alzheimer's found safe after missing for several hours

    Updated:

    DELMONT, Pa. - Police in Westmoreland County are searching for a missing 86-year-old woman with Alzheimer's.

    Rosanna Butcher was last seen around 6:30 p.m. near Sandra Drive in Delmont Borough.

    She was wearing a brown sweatshirt, purple shirt and brown pants.

    TRENDING NOW:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories