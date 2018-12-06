86-year-old woman with Alzheimer's found safe after missing for several hours

DELMONT, Pa. - Police in Westmoreland County are searching for a missing 86-year-old woman with Alzheimer's.
Rosanna Butcher was last seen around 6:30 p.m. near Sandra Drive in Delmont Borough.
PSP is attempting to locate Rosanna Butcher, an 86 YOA w/ alzheimers. BUTCHER is 5’2”, 140 lbs, grey hair, last seen w/ pink plaid pants, purple shirt and brown hoodie in the area of Sandra Drive, Delmont on foot contact PA State Police Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780. pic.twitter.com/6sg9KoagNl— Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) December 6, 2018
She was wearing a brown sweatshirt, purple shirt and brown pants.
