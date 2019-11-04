  • 89-year-old critically injured in multivehicle crash

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Two people were injured, one critically, in a multivehicle crash on Mifflin Road near West Homestead noon Monday.

    The crash happened in the 600 block around 11:30 a.m.

    Police said an 89-year-old woman driver struck two vehicles, sending one of them into a fourth vehicle.

    The elderly driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

    Another female was also taken to a hospital in stable condition.

    Two cars were towed from the scene. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories