Reports: Work at Shell cracker plant will stop because of increase in coronavirus cases

“When Beaver County went into the green phase, we updated our bussing protocols, consistent with State public health transportation-related guidelines for that phase. As a result, our busses are at 50% capacity, or roughly 26 workers per bus. Masks are required when on busses, and passengers load back to front and unload front to back. In addition, we continue to deep-clean the busses between trips and have site protocols in place that include social distancing guidelines, temperature screening for employees coming onsite and fixed lunchroom seating that includes plexiglass dividers at tables. When workers are found to be out of compliance, we intervene to enforce compliance.”