0 9 jurors selected so far for trial of officer accused of killing Antwon Rose

PITTSBURGH - Jury selection began Tuesday in the trial for the officer accused of shooting and killing Antwon Rose in East Pittsburgh last summer.

Michael Rosfeld, who is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Rose in June 2018, arrived at the Dauphin County Courthouse about 9 a.m. Monday.

As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, nine jurors have been selected. A total of 12 jurors and four alternates will be selected.

Police were searching for a vehicle in relation to a drive-by shooting in North Braddock when Rosfeld stopped a vehicle matching the description in East Pittsburgh on June 19, 2018.

Rose was shot while running away from the car.

Following Rose's death, protesters took to the streets and highways around Pittsburgh calling for an investigation and police reforms.

Because of the impact of the shooting, protests and media coverage, a jury will be selected from Dauphin County.

Channel 11's Aaron Martin is in Dauphin County for jury selection. He spoke with several attorneys about what each side will be looking for in a jury.

Martin was told defense attorneys will want jurors to be law-abiding citizens who respect law enforcement and would trust an officer's testimony. Prosecutors will look for potential jurors who are more likely to be skeptical of law enforcement and open to the idea of police misconduct.

Attorneys said it's the opposite of what both sides typically look for in a jury.

