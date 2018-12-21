  • 9-year-old donates toys to local hospital

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON, Pa. - Washington Health System is recognizing a 9-year-old Canonsburg girl for her thoughtfulness this holiday season.

    JoJo Jaskulski donated toys to Washington Hospital’s emergency department. 

    This 9 year old raised money to donate toys to Washington Hospital.
    Washington Health System

    She was inspired to start JoJo’s Hug Project when she learned about the Disney Be Inspired project.

    The toys are meant to bring a moment of joy to a kid in a tough situation.

    If you would like to donate to JoJo’s Hug Project, get more information HERE.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories