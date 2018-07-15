90-year-old driver taken to hospital after crashing into home

BRADDOCK HILLS, Pa. - A 90-year-old woman crashed her car into a home in Braddock Hills Sunday morning.
Emergency crews were on the scene at the home on Brinton Road.
BreakingNews 90 year old driver is rescued from her car. Firefighters are now working to get her car pulled out of the house in Braddock Hills pic.twitter.com/QymNQNr7UK— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) July 15, 2018
Officials said the woman was rescued from the car and was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
The car was removed from the home.
Car is out of the house. Driver taken to hospital. @WPXI_Lori #WPXI pic.twitter.com/fi1Ujk4JB4— Gigi (@wpxigigi) July 15, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- Pamela's Diner in Strip District robbed at gunpoint
- 13-year-old girl beheaded after seeing grandmother killed in Alabama cemetery
- 'See ya later, suckas!' Family writes unique obituary for 5-year-old cancer victim
- VIDEO: Miniature horse rescued from rooftop
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}