  • 90-year-old driver taken to hospital after crashing into home

    Updated:

    BRADDOCK HILLS, Pa. - A 90-year-old woman crashed her car into a home in Braddock Hills Sunday morning.

    Emergency crews were on the scene at the home on Brinton Road.

    Officials said the woman was rescued from the car and was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

    The car was removed from the home. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories