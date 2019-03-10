CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. - A transformer fire knocked out power to nearly 1,000 people in the South Hills.
According to Castle Shannon police, the fire happened on Route 88 at Rockwood Avenue.
There was a transformer fire this morning on Rte 88 at Rockwood Ave. Residents without power are asked to contact Duquesne Light to assure you are added to the outage list.— Castle Shannon Police Department (@ShannonPolice) March 10, 2019
All Duquesne Light customers should have service restored by early Sunday afternoon, according to a spokesperson.
Crews are working right now to replace the pole that was damaged in the fire.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for developments.
TRENDING NOW:
- Reports: Antonio Brown traded to Raiders, will become highest paid receiver in league
- Truck buried under snow in Massachusetts parking lot contained body, police say
- ‘Pittsburgh to Chicago in 47 minutes’ -- technology that could revolutionize travel
- VIDEO: Allegheny Co. Controller Chelsa Wagner speaks out after incident in Detroit
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}