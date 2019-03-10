  • 900+ people briefly without power in the South Hills

    CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. - A transformer fire knocked out power to nearly 1,000 people in the South Hills.

    According to Castle Shannon police, the fire happened on Route 88 at Rockwood Avenue.

    All Duquesne Light customers should have service restored by early Sunday afternoon, according to a spokesperson.

    Crews are working right now to replace the pole that was damaged in the fire.

    This is a breaking news story. Check back for developments.

