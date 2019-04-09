  • 93-year-old man escapes house fire in Whitehall

    Updated:

    WHITEHALL, Pa. - Firefighters battled a fire at a home in Whitehall on Monday.

    A 93-year-old man and his dog were able to get out of the home on Child Drive safely. 

    Channel 11's Gabriella is talking to the man who escaped, for 11 at 11.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories