  • 96-year-old man flown to hospital after house fire

    Updated:

    SALTLICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A 96-year-old man was flown to the hospital after a house fire in Fayette County.

    Firefighters are trying to get the blaze under control along Stanton Road in Saltlick Township.

    The elderly man sustained second-degree burns all over his body, but was alert enough to talk to medics on the scene. 

    The fire started in the living room, which is also used as a bedroom. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories