SALTLICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A 96-year-old man was flown to the hospital after a house fire in Fayette County.
Firefighters are trying to get the blaze under control along Stanton Road in Saltlick Township.
The elderly man sustained second-degree burns all over his body, but was alert enough to talk to medics on the scene.
The fire started in the living room, which is also used as a bedroom.
