AAA issues warning for drivers traveling in wet weather

In an effort to bring awareness to just how dangerous driving on worn tires actually can be, AAA released a video to show just how deadly the odds are.
"A lot of people may not be aware of how low their tires actually are," said Jim Garrity, spokesman for AAA East.
The warning about driving in wet weather, on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 officers responding to reported abduction hurt when shots fired
- Letter prompts dramatic turn in DelTondo murder investigation
- North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup
- VIDEO: College students evicted after peepholes found inside apartment
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}