AAA warns teen drivers of '100 Deadliest Days'

    PENNSYLVANIA - A new report out Wednesday shows this is a dangerous time for teen drivers.

    We are approaching what AAA calls the 100 Deadliest Days because there's a spike in motor vehicle crashes involving teenagers.

    According to AAA, fatal crashes involving teen drivers jump 14 percent during the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

    "Car crashes are the No. 1 killer of teens and summertime is no exception," said Richard Romer with AAA. "Last year saw an average of 10 fatal crashes per day involving teen drivers."

    Nighttime driving is a major factor, with 36 percent of deadly teen crashes occurring between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

    About 29 percent of crashes are speed-related.

    New, high-tech features such as Chevrolet's teen driver technology can help parents keep an eye on new drivers when they aren't in the car.

    "Parents can go in check report card to see distance traveled, how many times safety features went off, their top speeds," said Tricia Morror, General Motors global safety strategy engineer.

    Hum by Verizon is another option: The device offers speed alerts and a safety score, as well as maintenance reminders and roadside assistance.

    The aim is to reinforce safe driving habits, so teen drivers can reach their final destination.

     
     

