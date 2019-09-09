NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - Cats rescued from a house where their owner was found dead will soon be ready for adoption.
The cats will be available for adoption in a few weeks, according to our news partners at TribLIVE.com.
They were rescued from a home on Victoria Avenue in New Kensington last month.
Their 68-year-old owner was found dead inside a room where the door and vents had been duct taped shut, according to investigators. So far, no charges have been filed in connection to her death.
