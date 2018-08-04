  • Abandoned house destroyed in overnight fire

    Updated:

    PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. - An intense fire destroyed a house in Fayette County.

    It happened overnight Friday on Union Street in Perryopolis.

    The house was abandoned, but firefighters had to keep the fire from spreading to the homes next door.

    Medics kept the firefighters going with cold bottles of water.

    No one was hurt and the fire was put out.

