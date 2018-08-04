Abandoned house destroyed in overnight fire

PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. - An intense fire destroyed a house in Fayette County.
It happened overnight Friday on Union Street in Perryopolis.
The house was abandoned, but firefighters had to keep the fire from spreading to the homes next door.
Medics kept the firefighters going with cold bottles of water.
No one was hurt and the fire was put out.
TRENDING NOW:
- Tampa 4-year-old left to drown in river was screaming as mom carried her into water, cops say
- Man, woman shot in Giant Eagle parking lot, officials say
- Homeless, quadriplegic veteran living outside VA hospital struggles to get health care
- VIDEO: Security, bag checks in place at Point State Park for EQT Three Rivers Regatta
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}