  • Abby Lee Miller gives Felicity Huffman prison advice

    Former "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller has some prison advice for actress Felicity Huffman.

    Huffman is looking at possible prison time in connection with a college admissions scandal.

    Miller's advice to Huffman was, "Be respectful to everyone, keep a low profile and be kind."

    Actress Lori Loughlin is also looking at possible prison time for her involvement in the admissions scheme.

