About 18,000 customers without power after heavy storm rolls through

11:30 PM UPDATE: Duquesne Light says about 18,000 customers are without power after the storm.
10:35 P.M. UPDATE: Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto says he was told by Duquesne Light that about 20,000 customers are without electricity after Wednesday's storm.
Thank you @DuquesneLight - approximately 20,000 customers without electricity. Extra crews are on the ground. With so many impacted, estimates for restoration are difficult to establish.— bill peduto (@billpeduto) July 5, 2018
A slow-moving storm hanging over the Pittsburgh area dropped torrential rain in some communities Wednesday night.
Power out in several areas of East End & Northside. Trees down & issues with flooding. Public Works & Public Safety crews are out. Please give them time to arrive to numerous incidents. Do not try to cross closed roadways. Thanks.— bill peduto (@billpeduto) July 5, 2018
RELATED STORY: Severe Thunderstorm, Flash Flood warnings issued in Allegheny County
Allegheny County is reporting a fallen tree is blocking the right lane of northbound Route 28 at the Sharpsburg exit, and trees are also blocking roads in Pittsburgh, O'Hara, Plum and Penn Hills, where a tree landed on a car.
Breaking: flooding along Butler St near the Pittsburgh Zoo. The water is close to the top of the tires. If you see roadway starting to flood, turn around!!! #WPXI #WPXIStorm pic.twitter.com/efATxyKFqp— Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) July 5, 2018
A vehicle was reported stuck in rising waters on Allegheny River Boulevard in Penn Hills, as well.
BREAKING: Butler street at Baker Street (near the Pittsburgh Zoo) is beginning to flood. pic.twitter.com/p3MIPg0yqO— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) July 5, 2018
Power outages are being reported from Burgettstown to Oakmont, including Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood.
At least two Fourth of July fireworks displays -- Shaler and Monroeville -- have been canceled in the wake of the storm.
Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for Allegheny County until 10:45 p.m. and Westmoreland County until 10:30 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Butler County until 10 p.m.
