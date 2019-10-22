PITTSBURGH - Officials with the Allegheny County Elections Division are reminding voters that Oct. 29, the deadline for absentee ballots, is quickly approaching.
Elections officials are reminding voters that while the application process is more streamlined, the mailing of a ballot still relies on the U.S. Postal Service. Completed ballots must be received by the Elections Division no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 1.
People voting by absentee ballot must provide a Pennsylvania driver's license, PennDOT ID number, or the last four digits of their Social Security number.
CLICK HERE for more information about voting via absentee ballot
