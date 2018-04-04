Accidental panic alarm unnerves Norwin students

Norwin High School students are relieved after a panic alarm was pressed by accident on Monday.
Several students say they thought someone was inside the school with a weapon and that they didn’t know it was a false alarm until 10 minutes after they went into panic mode.
Michele Newell spoke to students about how they are still trying to process the accident, for 11 at 11.
