LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police have arrested a man accused of raping a woman.
“To that girl? My lawyer is gonna have her (bleep)... haha," Khachek Hamerski said as he walked out of court Wednesday after being charged with rape and assault.
Hamerski is accused of raping the woman at her Laughlintown home in September.
Police say the victim kept telling Hamerski “no” — and she just wanted to go to sleep, but police say he continued to make sexual contact with her, allegedly holding down her arms with one hand and grabbing her throat with the other.
TRENDING NOW:
The victim was in a knee brace from an injury. She told police she kept rolling from side to side to get him off of her.
In police paperwork — the officer said:
“During the struggle Hamerski said to [the victim] ‘do you want me to break your other leg too’... When she told Hamerski that he was hurting her and that she couldn’t breath, he said to her ‘how about I choke you until you black out.’”
Investigators claim Hamerski kept persisting until he finally left the house and said he had to go to work.
The woman called police and went to Latrobe Hospital twice for neck pain, which she claims came from Hamerski choking her.
"I know she’s lying," Hamerski said. "But that’s why I have a lawyer and he’s going to take care of me.”
According to police, staffers at the hospital also performed a sexual assault exam on the her. Hamerski was taken to jail on $25,000 straight cash bond.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}