  • ACLU settles civil rights challenge with McKeesport Area School District

    Updated:

    MCKEESPORT, Pa. - The McKeesport Area School District has settled a lawsuit with the American Civil Liberties Union over its students' rights to form a black student union.

    "We are all glad that this got passed because it took a couple months, but at the end we are just excited," said Grace Walker, a student.

    What the decision means for them, on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories