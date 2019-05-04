  • Activities underway for annual Pittsburgh Marathon

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Festivities are underway for the Pittsburgh Marathon.

    The 5K and Kids Marathon took place Saturday morning outside PNC Park on the North Shore.

    We'll keep you updated with the winners and continuing coverage of the Marathon events. Look for full coverage on Sunday on WPXI.com.

    Nearly 7,000 kids took part in the Kids Marathon.

    Streets closed around the stadium will reopen in time for the Pittsburgh Pirates hosting the Oakland Athletics at 7 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

    There are also street closures downtown in preparation for Sunday's marathon.

    A portion of the Boulevard of the Allies -- where the finish line will be for Sunday's race -- is already closed.

    Additional downtown closures will start at 1:30 a.m. Sunday and last until 2:30 p.m.

    >>RELATED STORY: Everything you need to know before the 2019 Pittsburgh Marathon

    About 40,000 runners will take part in that race.

    Organizers expect there will be around 200,000 spectators.

    Pittsburgh police will tow any vehicles that are parked along the race routes.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories