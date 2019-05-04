Activities underway for annual Pittsburgh Marathon

PITTSBURGH - Festivities are underway for the Pittsburgh Marathon.
The 5K and Kids Marathon took place Saturday morning outside PNC Park on the North Shore.
We'll keep you updated with the winners and continuing coverage of the Marathon events. Look for full coverage on Sunday on WPXI.com.
"Get some greyhound power!" Says the @steelcitygreys Anna, the greyhound, "High-Paws" runners near @PNCparkNEWS Thousands came out to run the 5k leg of the @PGHMarathon #WPXI pic.twitter.com/ED1fSXcd7U— Gigi (@wpxigigi) May 4, 2019
Nearly 7,000 kids took part in the Kids Marathon.
Streets closed around the stadium will reopen in time for the Pittsburgh Pirates hosting the Oakland Athletics at 7 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Passenger plane goes off runway into water in Florida
- Florida man tortured 2-year-old with torch, airsoft gun while wearing werewolf mask, sheriff says
- Teen paralyzed after gymnastics accident in Moon
- VIDEO: Study: Cocaine, other drugs found in freshwater shrimp
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
There are also street closures downtown in preparation for Sunday's marathon.
A portion of the Boulevard of the Allies -- where the finish line will be for Sunday's race -- is already closed.
Additional downtown closures will start at 1:30 a.m. Sunday and last until 2:30 p.m.
>>RELATED STORY: Everything you need to know before the 2019 Pittsburgh Marathon
About 40,000 runners will take part in that race.
Organizers expect there will be around 200,000 spectators.
Pittsburgh police will tow any vehicles that are parked along the race routes.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}