PITTSBURGH - You probably get them in the mail. Some people get them once a month: letters from the gas company, electric company and more telling you your outside lines are not protected.
But do you need to sign up for this added insurance for your water or sewer lines?
Channel 11 talked to one man who had 8 inches of water in his basement after a line broke inches from his foundation. He signed up for insurance protection.
But consumer experts say don't take the bait.
Channel 11's Katherine Amenta digs through the fine print so your family can decide whether it's coverage worth buying on Channel 11 News at 5:30.
