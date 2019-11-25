  • Adding up the business of Mister Rogers

    By: Patty Tascarella – Senior Reporter

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Fred Rogers passed away in 2003 but his image has never been more present, popular or readily available.

    The late children’s television pioneer spans film, television, books, albums and CDs, museum exhibits, greeting cards, postage stamps, toys, mugs and breath mints.

    Related Headlines

    “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” the biopic that stars actor Tom Hanks as Rogers, was released nationally on Nov. 22. It is expected to take things to a new level. The business of Mister Rogers adds up for Pittsburgh itself.

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories