PITTSBURGH - Fred Rogers passed away in 2003 but his image has never been more present, popular or readily available.
The late children’s television pioneer spans film, television, books, albums and CDs, museum exhibits, greeting cards, postage stamps, toys, mugs and breath mints.
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” the biopic that stars actor Tom Hanks as Rogers, was released nationally on Nov. 22. It is expected to take things to a new level. The business of Mister Rogers adds up for Pittsburgh itself.
