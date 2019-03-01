PITTSBURGH - A former Pittsburgh restaurant owner is on trial for allegedly stalking and sexually assaulting a woman he had met at a bar.
Police say Adnan Pehlivan met the 25-year-old woman while she was at Kopy's bar with her roommates.
In court on Friday, the woman's roommates testified about what they had experienced, and the 911 call that one of them placed was entered into evidence.
Channel 11's Courtney Brennan has been in court for this entire. Watch her full report below.
