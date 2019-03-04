0 Former restaurant owner accused in sex assault takes stand in own defense

PITTSBURGH - A former Pittsburgh restaurant owner on trial for allegedly stalking and sexually assaulting a woman he had met at a bar took the stand in his own defense Monday.

The prosecution wrapped up its case Friday. The defense started its case Monday morning by calling a local doctor as a character witness who described Adnan Pelhivan law-abiding.

Then Pelhivan took the stand. Pelhivan testified for nearly an hour, describing what happened the night in May 2018 night when he met alleged victim and her friends at Kopy’s Bar.

WPXI’s Renee Wallace will be in the courtroom for cross-examination of that testimony and will have the latest on Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.

RELATED HEADLINES:

Pelhivan told the jury he bought the women shots of cinnamon whiskey, then entertained them with magic tricks. Pelhivan said he struck up a solo conversation with the alleged victim who he claims said she wanted to hook up later. Pelhivan said the alleged victim told him to follow her home but not to let her friends know. Pelhivan said he waited 15 minutes, then followed the women. Pelhivan said he turned his lights off at times so that he wouldn't be seen.

Pelhivan said the alleged victim told him to enter through her basement door but when they entered her bedroom and began a sexual act she started repeatedly asking him who he was. Pelhivan told jury the reminded her several times who he was and how they met and then left her house. He told the jury that one minute she was one person the next she was a different person.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.