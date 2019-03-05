0 Jury still deliberating in sex assault trial of former restaurant owner

PITTSBURGH - UPDATE - 4:40: The court says there has been no verdict reached and the jury is still deliberating.

UPDATE - 4:30: The jury deliberating the the sex assault trial of former Pittsburgh restaurateur Adnan Pelhivan has reached a verdict.

ORIGINAL: The jury is deliberating in the the sex assault trial of former Pittsburgh restaurateur Adnan Pelhivan.

Pelhivan is on trial for allegedly stalking and sexually assaulting a woman he met at a Kopy's bar on the South Side in May 2018.

Prosecutors called the alleged victim, a 25-year-old woman, to the witness stand, along with her roommates who were at the bar the night of the alleged assault.

For the defense, Pelhivan took the stand himself as a witness, along with a doctor who served as a character witness.

The woman alleges that Pelhivan met her and her roommates at the bar, then began chatting with them after buying a round of shots.

Video shows the women leaving the bar and walking down the street with Pelhivan following behind in a vehicle, on occasion he would pull over and turn off the car's headlights. He told the jury he was doing that because the girl did not want her roommates to know she had invited him back.

The woman told the jury how she woke up in her apartment to the defendant sexually assaulting her. She then told them how Pehlivan tried to run and she grabbed his shirt and he punched and pushed her.

Pelhivan said the alleged victim told him to enter through her basement door but when they entered her bedroom and began a sexual act she started repeatedly asking him who he was. Pelhivan told jury the reminded her several times who he was and how they met and then left her house. He told the jury that one minute she was one person and the next she was a different person.

