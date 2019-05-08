PITTSBURGH - A man pleaded guilty Wednesday to sexually assaulting a child he was hired to babysit.
Dylan McKinney, 26, was charged with repeatedly raping a 5-year-old boy at the family home where he was hired to babysit.
The boy’s family reportedly hired McKinney through Sittercity, an online platform that provides users with “local in-home care.”
The boy told investigators the sexual assaults began at a home in Hampton Township.
McKinney was kept on as a babysitter when the family moved to Ross Township and according to the victim, the sexual assaults continued until he told his mother.
McKinney faces eight to 16 years in prison and 15 years of probation.
