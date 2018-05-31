Ignition interlock systems are known to reduce drunk driving crashes, but some are questioning whether they’re used enough in Western Pennsylvania.
Last August, a new law gave first time DUI offenders the option to use an ignition interlock system for one year instead of having their license suspended for 60 days.
Last August, a new law gave first time DUI offenders the option to use an ignition interlock system for one year instead of having their license suspended for 60 days.
But defense attorneys tell Channel 11 their clients rarely take that option because it can cost $800-$1,300 to install and is inconvenient to use.
More than half of U.S. states require all DUI offenders to use some form of the ignition interlock system, but Pennsylvania is not one of them.
