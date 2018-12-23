African penguin recovering from rare surgery at Pittsburgh's National Aviary

PITTSBURGH - An African penguin is on the mend after a surgery to remove a golf ball-sized mass from her stomach.
Bette is one of the National Aviary's longest living penguins.
According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, the rare surgery will be used as a teaching moment for other veterinarians.
The 18-inch-tall African penguin is the mate of Sidney Crosby, the tuxedoed bird named after the Penguins captain.
