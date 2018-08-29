  • AG Shapiro makes recommendations to improve college student safety

    OAKLAND, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Attorney General made recommendations Wednesday to improve student safety on college campuses across the state.

    According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, 1700 college students die each year from alcohol-related injuries and one out of five young adults experience a mental health condition.

    Those are just a few numbers Shapiro wanted to get out so colleges and universities can start talking about solutions.

