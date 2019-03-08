PA Attorney General warns of new twist on old phone scam

PITTSBURGH - It's a new twist on an old scam. Thieves are trying something a little bit different to get your money.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued a warning to Pennsylvanians Friday about scammers calling consumers telling and them their Social Security number has been suspended or compromised.
This is different than their usual tactic, which is telling people their Social Security number was stolen. Some consumers are said scammers are impersonating government agencies and threatening arrest if they don't make a payment.
WPXI's Lindsay Ward is working to find out how you can protect yourself from falling victim to these scams for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Report: Bills general manager says no deal for Antonio Brown
- Officers could seek charges against Allegheny Co. official following hotel incident, police say
- Attorney: Chris Watts' daughter begged for her life after watching sister's murder
- VIDEO: Tractor-trailer Carrying Fireball Cinnamon Whisky Rolls Over
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Channel 11 talked to a woman about this new scam. she said she has received suspicious calls from someone asking her for her Social Security number.
“Get those calls every day. Someone called me two days ago asking for my Social Security number and I said, 'Who are you?' And he was pretending he was doing a collection call,” Andrea Bonfili said.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}