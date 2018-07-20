Agencies post $1,000 reward to help find person who shot cat

Animal rescue agencies are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person who shot a Stowe Township cat this week.
Erin Clarke talks to advocates who explain why finding the person is extremely important to them, for Channel 11 News at 5:15 p.m.
Animal Friends and the Allegheny County Abused Animal Relief Fund are putting up money for the reward after a couple found their cat, Athena, lying on their back porch Tuesday night.
Athena had to be euthanized because of her injuries.
The couple told Channel 11 Athena isn’t the only cat in their neighborhood that’s been shot.
