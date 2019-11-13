The Urban Redevelopment Authority is working to buy the largely vacant Centre Heldman Plaza, including a bargain basement sale price along with a seven-figure debt balance.
According to the agenda for its upcoming November meeting on Thursday, the URA board is slated to approve an agreement of sale to buy the shopping center, featuring an empty 29,500-square-foot grocery store on site that totals 2.57 acres.
Related Headlines
The sale price is for $10, according to URA agenda materials, but also comes with a $1.6 million mortgage and other debts, with Dollar Bank among the creditors.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}