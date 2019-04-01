AGH kicks off National Donate Life month with touching tribute

PITTSBURGH - Allegheny General Hospital kicked off National Donate Life month Monday with a touching tribute to organ donors and their families.
A flag was raised in honor of those who have saved and improved lives through organ and tissue donation.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Among those donors was fallen Pittsburgh Police Officer Paul Sciullo.
It’s been 10 years since Sciullo was killed in the line of duty, and his parents said 50 people have been impacted through his eye tissues and more.
They shared their story with the hopes of encouraging others to be donors.
“He always told us he wanted to make a difference, and when he became a police officer he made a difference and being an organ donor, he made, he’s still making a difference,” Sciullo’s father, Max, said.
Thousands of Pennsylvania residents are on waiting lists for donations, and the number grows each day.
TRENDING NOW:
- 6-year-old dies after sudden heart attack on baseball field
- Explosions heard, homes evacuated as flames light up neighborhood
- Hit-and-run driver slams into 9-year-old girl in front yard
- VIDEO: Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot, killed in Los Angeles; two others wounded
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}