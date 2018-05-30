  • Air conditioning turned back on after days at local apartment building

    Updated:

    ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - The air conditioning was turned back on at an Aliquippa apartment building after residents spent days in the extreme heat without relief.

    Pastor Laneer Fisher of the Greater Miracle Ministries in Aliquippa saw people in need and had to help out.

    "They're hurting, they're hot and they need relief," Laneer said.

    He and other church members went door-to-door on all five floors checking on senior citizens who had been without air conditioning since Thursday.

    The seniors, most of whom have health issues, are thankful someone cares.

    "This is great. So nice they're doing this," resident Brett Powner said.

    Later in the day, while Channel 11 was still at the building asking questions and talking to residents, the AC crew came out and told people the air conditioning was coming back on.

    People who live here told Channel 11 it will take hours to cool the building back down, but they're thankful for the help.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Air conditioning turned back on after days at local apartment building

  • Headline Goes Here

    Steelers' Alejandro Villanueva shares emotional Memorial Day message

  • Headline Goes Here

    University of Memphis to offer free tuition to fallen service members'…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Alberto weakens to subtropical depression

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fitting Memorial Day tribute at Braves game as fan holds umbrella over…