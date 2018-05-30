Air conditioning turned back on after days at local apartment building

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - The air conditioning was turned back on at an Aliquippa apartment building after residents spent days in the extreme heat without relief.
Pastor Laneer Fisher of the Greater Miracle Ministries in Aliquippa saw people in need and had to help out.
"They're hurting, they're hot and they need relief," Laneer said.
He and other church members went door-to-door on all five floors checking on senior citizens who had been without air conditioning since Thursday.
The seniors, most of whom have health issues, are thankful someone cares.
"This is great. So nice they're doing this," resident Brett Powner said.
Later in the day, while Channel 11 was still at the building asking questions and talking to residents, the AC crew came out and told people the air conditioning was coming back on.
People who live here told Channel 11 it will take hours to cool the building back down, but they're thankful for the help.
TRENDING NOW:
- Video shows officer punching woman on beach; police launch probe
- 'Spider-Man' hero rescues baby dangling from Paris balcony
- Groomsmen make sure bride stays dry during rainy outdoor wedding
- VIDEO: Devastating flash flooding sweeps through city in Maryland
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}