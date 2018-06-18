  • Air Quality Alert: Level orange for third straight day in Pittsburgh area.

    PITTSBURGH - Monday is the third straight level orange day for the Pittsburgh area.  

    Code orange means air pollutants are unhealthy for sensitive groups.  Sensitive groups include the elderly, young children and those suffering from respiratory ailments or heart and lung disease.

    Pollutants often get trapped near the surface when an inversion is in place as it has been the last several days.  An inversion occurs when the temperature a few thousand feet above the surface is warmer than the temperature at the surface.  This causes air to get trapped near the ground including pollutants that can be harmful to our respiratory system.

    People in these categories should avoid overexertion outside Monday including prolonged exercise or strenuous activity.

