NEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Tuesday demolition project on Neville Island could affect nearby neighborhoods.
Allegheny County inspectors will be monitoring the air to see if there are any risks to the public after the Shenango Coke Works are leveled.
Channel 11 meteorologist Danielle Dozier analyzed the data and found light winds will be coming from the south, southwest on Tuesday, toward a county air monitoring station.
Some communities along the north shore of the Ohio River in that area are concerned.
Ben Avon Mayor Melanie Holcomb said there is an emergency alert system in place for residents if air quality becomes an issue
Emergency managers in the county recommend residents close their windows and doors and turn off their air conditioning if an alert is issued.
Viewers asked channel 11 about the possibility of asbestos in the smoke stacks, so we asked the health department, which said it took several samples and “none of these samples showed asbestos, and we have no reason to believe there are any asbestos concerns with this implosion.”
