Airborne SUV narrowly misses man sitting on his front porch

A Washington man said he hasn’t slept since Saturday, when an out-of-control SUV went airborne and nearly smashed into him as he sat on his front porch.
Richard Cox recalled the terrifying incident for Channel 11.
“There was a full throttle; it was like a derby car stomped down, WHAAAAAM coming at you,” he said. “It was in midair and being launched at me.”
Cox wasn’t the only person in danger – the vehicle crashed into his neighbor’s car while his neighbor was sitting in it.
SEE THE FULL STORY BELOW:
TRENDING NOW:
- East Pittsburgh to shut down police department
- Man in the U.S. illegally charged with murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts
- Michael Cohen pleads guilty, says hush money paid to influence election
- VIDEO: Man Smiles In Mugshot After Being Accused Of Robbery
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}