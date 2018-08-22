  • Airborne SUV narrowly misses man sitting on his front porch

    A Washington man said he hasn’t slept since Saturday, when an out-of-control SUV went airborne and nearly smashed into him as he sat on his front porch.

    Richard Cox recalled the terrifying incident for Channel 11.

    “There was a full throttle; it was like a derby car stomped down, WHAAAAAM coming at you,” he said. “It was in midair and being launched at me.”

    Cox wasn’t the only person in danger – the vehicle crashed into his neighbor’s car while his neighbor was sitting in it.

