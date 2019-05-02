MOON, Pa. - Pittsburgh International Airport continued its winning streak in March, as the number of monthly passengers increased for the 35th month in a row.
A total of 837,561 passengers passed through the airport in March, a 1.6 percent increase over February. Should the number of passengers increase again in April, the airport's streak would reach three years. And should passenger growth continue until the end of the year, it would snap the airport's previous record of 44 straight months of growth, which was snapped in 1986.
Pittsburgh Business Times
