BALDWIN, Pa. - A driver was taken into police custody after an SUV crashed into a house early Monday morning in Baldwin.
The back of the SUV struck a corner of the house on Michael Drive about 3:30 a.m., causing some bricks to crumble. A few chunks of the brick wall also fell from the home, exposing insulation.
“We’re all shook up a little bit,” homeowner Jay Gallik said. “He barely missed the deck post. I think if he would’ve hit the deck post that perhaps the deck would’ve come down on his car and did some damage.”
Gallik and his wife were sleeping when they heard the sound of the crash, at first thinking a mounted TV fell off the wall.
Gallik said when he went outside, he found the driver asleep behind the wheel.
Police said alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the driver crashing, but they are awaiting test results.
No one was injured.
