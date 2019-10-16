  • Police searching for driver after attempted luring in Aliquippa

    ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - Police are searching for a driver after an attempted luring in Aliquippa Tuesday afternoon.

    Aliquippa police posted on their Facebook page to be on the look out for a black sedan with New Jersey license plate G89-KLK. 

    The Aliquippa School District said the driver was said to be an African-American man with an accent. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately. 

