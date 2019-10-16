ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - Police are searching for a driver after an attempted luring in Aliquippa Tuesday afternoon.
Aliquippa police posted on their Facebook page to be on the look out for a black sedan with New Jersey license plate G89-KLK.
The Aliquippa School District said the driver was said to be an African-American man with an accent.
Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mother shares candid photos of son with drug addiction to raise awareness
- First snow of season: It's coming this week to parts of area
- Man in custody after ramming police car, leading them on chase
- VIDEO: Local school bus driver arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to school officials
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}