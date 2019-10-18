ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - People living and working an Aliquippa are teaming up to remove some of the blighted homes that dot the city.
Nineteen properties are being torn down, with the goal of offering opportunities for new development.
Watch the full report from Channel 11's Jennifer Tomazic above to learn more about the plan.
