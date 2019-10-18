  • 19 blighted homes in Aliquippa to be torn down

    ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - People living and working an Aliquippa are teaming up to remove some of the blighted homes that dot the city.

    Nineteen properties are being torn down, with the goal of offering opportunities for new development.

