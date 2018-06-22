ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - An Aliquippa man will learn how long he’ll spend in jail for killing two teenagers in drug deal turned robbery.
A jury found Lawrence Reddick, Jr. guilty of first and second-degree murder in the 2016 deaths of 18-year-old Dane Mathesius and 16-year-old William Booher.
Mathesius and Booher were killed over $160 worth of marijuana.
Reddick, Jr. was 17 at the time of the shooting. He was tried as an adult.
Two others were also charged in the crime. Ronald Foster was convicted of third-degree murder and sentenced to 34-70 years in prison. Another man awaits sentencing on a juvenile court robbery conspiracy plea.
