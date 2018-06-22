  • Aliquippa man to be sentenced in double homicide

    Updated:

    ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - An Aliquippa man will learn how long he’ll spend in jail for killing two teenagers in drug deal turned robbery.

    A jury found Lawrence Reddick, Jr. guilty of first and second-degree murder in the 2016 deaths of 18-year-old Dane Mathesius and 16-year-old William Booher. 

    Related Headlines

    FOR BREAKING NEWS AND ALERTS DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP

    Mathesius and Booher were killed over $160 worth of marijuana.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Reddick, Jr. was 17 at the time of the shooting. He was tried as an adult.

    Two others were also charged in the crime. Ronald Foster was convicted of third-degree murder and sentenced to 34-70 years in prison. Another man awaits sentencing on a juvenile court robbery conspiracy plea.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories