  • Aliquippa residents asked to be on the lookout after attempted luring

    Updated:

    ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - Police are searching for a driver after an attempted luring in Aliquippa Tuesday afternoon.

    Aliquippa police posted on their Facebook page to be on the look out for a black sedan with New Jersey license plate G89-KLK. 

    The Aliquippa School District said the driver was said to be an African-American man with an accent. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately. 

