ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - Police are searching for a driver after an attempted luring in Aliquippa Tuesday afternoon.
Aliquippa police posted on their Facebook page to be on the look out for a black sedan with New Jersey license plate G89-KLK.
The Aliquippa School District said the driver was said to be an African-American man with an accent.
Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately.
