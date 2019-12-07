ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - State police said Javonte Simmons, 24, was arrested and charged with shooting and killing a man the day before Thanksgiving in Aliquippa.
Police said they were called just after 7 p.m. to Cooper Street for reports of gunfire. Troopers and officers found 31-year-old Richard Jackson dead. He had been shot in the chest.
Update on Aliquippa homicide investigation pic.twitter.com/tdSRPLnHrh— Troop D PIO (@PSPTroopDPIO) December 7, 2019
Witnesses told Channel 11 they heard a half dozen gunshots that evening.
Simmons was charged with criminal homicide and was taken to the Beaver County jail.
State police say they will release more information at a press conference on Monday.
