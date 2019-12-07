  • Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting on day before Thanksgiving

    By: Bradford Arick

    Updated:

    ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - State police said Javonte Simmons, 24, was arrested and charged with shooting and killing a man the day before Thanksgiving in Aliquippa.

    RELATED: Man dies after being shot multiple times in Aliquippa; police following leads

    Police said they were called just after 7 p.m. to Cooper Street for reports of gunfire. Troopers and officers found 31-year-old Richard Jackson dead. He had been shot in the chest.

    Witnesses told Channel 11 they heard a half dozen gunshots that evening.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Beaver County newsCLICK HERE to find out how.

    Simmons was charged with criminal homicide and was taken to the Beaver County jail.

    State police say they will release more information at a press conference on Monday.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories