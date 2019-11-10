ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - Officials with the Aliquippa School District sent Channel 11 a statement following an incident in which a student was injured:
"This afternoon there was an accident on a District school bus involving an elementary school student. The City of Aliquippa and Hopewell Township's Police Departments responded to the scene of the accident followed by District administrative staff and the student's parent.
The student was taken to the hospital by the parent. The student was evaluated and released from the hospital.
At all times, the safety and security of all students is the Aliquippa School District's top priority. The District will continue to review all of its bus policies and procedures to ensure the safety of all students."
It's not clear how the student was injured.
