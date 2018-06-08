ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - The assistant police chief in Aliquippa is facing felony charges for distribution of sexually explicit material to a minor, authorities said Friday.
An investigation led to a search of cellphone messages between Assistant Chief Joseph Perciavalle and several other people, including a minor, officials said.
Related Headlines
We’re working to learn more about the charges against Perciavalle for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
The Beaver County Detective Bureau obtained consent to download and search several cellphones, and a review of instant messages on the minor’s phone revealed one that was sexually explicit, investigators said.
RELATED STORY: Aliquippa police chief placed on administrative leave
An image was sent to a small group that included the minor. The sender was listed in the minor’s cellphone as “Uncle Pere,” authorities said.
“Uncle Pere” was determined to be Perciavalle after detectives recognized the phone number, police said.
Perciavalle had been serving as acting police chief after Chief Donald Couch was placed on paid administrative leave earlier in the week.
TRENDING NOW:
- Naked man ran through Pittsburgh after being assaulted, robbed, police say
- Chef, author TV star Anthony Bourdain dead at 61
- Family, friends frantic to find man believed to have drowned
- VIDEO: Crescent Township smokestack implosion
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}