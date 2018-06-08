  • Aliquippa's assistant police chief accused of sending sexually explicit material to minor

    ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - The assistant police chief in Aliquippa is facing felony charges for distribution of sexually explicit material to a minor, authorities said Friday.

    An investigation led to a search of cellphone messages between Assistant Chief Joseph Perciavalle and several other people, including a minor, officials said.

    The Beaver County Detective Bureau obtained consent to download and search several cellphones, and a review of instant messages on the minor’s phone revealed one that was sexually explicit, investigators said.

    An image was sent to a small group that included the minor. The sender was listed in the minor’s cellphone as “Uncle Pere,” authorities said.

    “Uncle Pere” was determined to be Perciavalle after detectives recognized the phone number, police said.

    Perciavalle had been serving as acting police chief after Chief Donald Couch was placed on paid administrative leave earlier in the week.

