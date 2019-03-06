  • All clear given by police after reports of shots fired near WVU campus

    Updated:

    UPDATE 1:41 p.m. - WVU police said the scene has cleared and to resume normal activities.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter. 

    UPDATE 1:38 p.m. - WVU police said classes will continue as normal because the scene is off-campus. 

    They said to be cautious if you are in or around the area.

    There have been reports of shots fired near the West Virginia University campus, according to a tweet from WVU police.

    Police are asking everyone to avoid the area of College Avenue and Falling Run. 

    College Avenue is closed until further notice, according to WVU police. 

    This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for the latest updates.  

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories