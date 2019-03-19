  • All eastbound lanes of Parkway West open at Carnegie exit after major closure

    SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - All eastbound lanes on the Parkway West have reopened, more than four hours after a crash that happened around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

    The crash occurred at the Carnegie exit on I-376 eastbound.

    Chopper 11 was over the scene and could see a tractor-trailer, white sedan and black sedan that all appear to have been involved.

    Eastbound traffic was being detoured onto Interstate 79, according to PennDOT, and the ramp from I-79 to I-376 eastbound was closed.

    State police are investigating and we are working to find out how the people involved are doing.

