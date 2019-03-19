SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - All eastbound lanes on the Parkway West have reopened, more than four hours after a crash that happened around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
The crash occurred at the Carnegie exit on I-376 eastbound.
Chopper 11 was over the scene and could see a tractor-trailer, white sedan and black sedan that all appear to have been involved.
Eastbound traffic was being detoured onto Interstate 79, according to PennDOT, and the ramp from I-79 to I-376 eastbound was closed.
State police are investigating and we are working to find out how the people involved are doing.
TRENDING NOW:
- Trial starts for Michael Rosfeld, officer charged in shooting of Antwon Rose
- Woman sues Olive Garden, claims stuffed mushrooms burned her throat
- Reality star Mama June arrested in Alabama on drug charges
- VIDEO: Proposal would create gun registry across Pennsylvania
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}